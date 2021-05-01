Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $412.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.22 and its 200-day moving average is $375.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

