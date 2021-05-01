Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

