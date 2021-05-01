Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

