Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

MSOS opened at $42.66 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.