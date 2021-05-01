Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 695,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01. Eargo has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

