Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce sales of $149.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $602.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $666.16 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 880,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

