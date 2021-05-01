Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Issues Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EBC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 880,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

