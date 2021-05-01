Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Earnings History for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit