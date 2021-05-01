Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.25-8.75 EPS.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.