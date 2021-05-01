easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 950.56 Average PT from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 950.56 ($12.42).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,036 ($13.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,208. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 990.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.55. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

