eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Boston Partners increased its position in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.