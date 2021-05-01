Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Update

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EBRPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

EBRPY stock remained flat at $$21.59 during midday trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

