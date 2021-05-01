Ecolab Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

