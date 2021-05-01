Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit