Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.