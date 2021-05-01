Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Edenred has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edenred presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

