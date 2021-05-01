Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

