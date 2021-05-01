Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.