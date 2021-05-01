Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.