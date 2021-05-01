eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. eHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.770-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.77-3.26 EPS.

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.74. 897,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $137.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

