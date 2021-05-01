Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 4,270,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.