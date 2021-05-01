Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in April

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 524.0 days.

Shares of EPWDF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electric Power Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

