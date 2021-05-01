Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

