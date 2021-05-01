Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCIA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102. Electronic Tele-Communications has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

