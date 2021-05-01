Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMTY opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Elementis has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

