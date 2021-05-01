Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.75.

LLY stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

