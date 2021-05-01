Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,364 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

