Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

