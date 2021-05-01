Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,416 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,167,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,675,000 after acquiring an additional 83,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

