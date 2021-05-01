Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

