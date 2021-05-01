Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

