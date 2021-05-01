EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.750 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EME traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 571,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

