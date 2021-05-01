EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.750 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

EME stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. 571,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $122.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

