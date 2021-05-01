EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.750 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:EME traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 571,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

