Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.43.

EBS traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 997,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

