Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

