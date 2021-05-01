Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

