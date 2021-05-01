Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of Energous stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Energous by 1,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 153,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 143,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

