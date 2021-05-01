Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Desjardins downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.37. 1,425,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,004. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

