Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.77 and last traded at C$58.46. Approximately 66,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 153,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,500.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

