Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in April

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,030. Engie has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

