Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in April

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESVIF shares. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

ESVIF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

