Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 2,320,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,657. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 454,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

