Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $14.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,543 shares of company stock valued at $65,269,813. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

