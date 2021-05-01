Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NCR Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 130,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

