Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$25.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

Several brokerages have commented on ERO. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$14.31 and a 1-year high of C$25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.