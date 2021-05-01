Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

ETH traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,434. The firm has a market cap of $722.72 million, a P/E ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

