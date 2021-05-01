Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

EEFT traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $143.43. 372,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.