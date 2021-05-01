Evercore ISI Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.78.

EL stock opened at $313.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

