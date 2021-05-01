Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

