Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
