Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Everest Re Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE RE opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.26. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

