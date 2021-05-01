Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

